A story about 2 unrelated fatal crashes on the same Grant County highway was among the most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Oct. 4 through Sunday.
1.) Prep football: Southwestern cancels rest of season, next year in flux
2.) 3 die, 3 severely injured in 2 unrelated crashes on same Grant County highway
3.) East Dubuque mayor unexpectedly resigns
4.) Prairie du Chien man sentenced to 20 years for death of 3-year-old
5.) After life-threatening battle with sepsis, Dubuque woman trying to raise awareness
6.) Authorities: Driver pulls gun on another in Dubuque County incident
7.) Police: Dubuque man sexually abused teen
8.) Police: Dubuque woman assaults girlfriend, wields knife
9.) 3 council members, 1 challenger take top spots in Dubuque primary
10.) Authorities: Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Grant County crash
