A story about 2 unrelated fatal crashes on the same Grant County highway was among the most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Oct. 4 through Sunday.

1.) Prep football: Southwestern cancels rest of season, next year in flux

2.) 3 die, 3 severely injured in 2 unrelated crashes on same Grant County highway

3.) East Dubuque mayor unexpectedly resigns

4.) Prairie du Chien man sentenced to 20 years for death of 3-year-old

5.) After life-threatening battle with sepsis, Dubuque woman trying to raise awareness

6.) Authorities: Driver pulls gun on another in Dubuque County incident

7.) Police: Dubuque man sexually abused teen

8.) Police: Dubuque woman assaults girlfriend, wields knife

9.) 3 council members, 1 challenger take top spots in Dubuque primary

10.) Authorities: Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Grant County crash

Tags

Recommended for you