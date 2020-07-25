The Dubuque branch of the NAACP completed its trio of Next Steps for Justice virtual sessions today with about 45 people taking part in a discussion about education.
The initiative began July 11 with a session discussing criminal justice and continued July 18 with a discussion on housing.
Data and input from today's session will be compiled by the NAACP and brought before the Dubuque Community School Board, NAACP president Anthony Allen told participants.
As with the last two sessions, community members broke out into several smaller groups for discussion before coming back together. Members of the NAACP facilitating the session then shared what was discussed.
Part of the conversation was devoted to how many textbooks and parts of the curriculum don't illustrate Black history accurately, glossing over the harsh realities of slavery and the Civil Rights movement.
In a CBS News clip shown during the session, Iowa was identified as one of seven states that doesn't mention slavery in standard curriculum.
City Council Member Danny Sprank noted that schools in Germany confront the horrors of the Holocaust head on, and U.S. schools should do the same with slavery and the Civil War.
"History is written by the conquerors, and I don't want to feel that anymore," Sprank said. "I think we as a country need to know our history."
Dubuque Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble added that giving what might be the one Black student in the class a sense of inspiration is also needed.
"It would be nice if, when educators present the history of slavery, that they balance some of their presentation with empowering those who were resilient in that era," he said.
Discussion then turned to areas of the education system that need improvement, including providing more resources to schools, looking at how students are disciplined and continuing implicit bias training efforts.
Session participant and former teacher Jane Heiar emphasized the importance of teacher training in cultural diversity and bias, especially for white teachers.
"As a teacher, you want to believe that you don't have that bias, let's say that you're being more tolerant of a white student than a Black student. You don't want to think that you're doing it, but are you?" Heiar posed to the group.
Kimble also highlighted the issue of debt and financial literacy for college students. Some are rushed through the process of applying for loans and don't know what they're getting into, he said.
"Some of them find themselves in a situation that they're a little worse off had they not gone down the road of secondary education, especially is they didn't finish," Kimble said.
NICC President Liang Chee Wee also brought up the importance of supporting first-generation students and engaging their families in conversations about the education system.
Wee shared his own experience as a first-generation student navigating the education system after his family immigrated to the U.S.
"I got lucky because somebody helped me. I could have easily been a statistic," he said. "We cannot leave every child's future to chance. We cannot afford it."
While today's virtual session was the last one scheduled for the NAACP's Next Steps for Justice, Allen ended the session by saying the initiative will continue with conversations around employment, voting and a possible break down of pieces in the criminal justice system.