The East Dubuque resident has volunteered with the Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America for more than 25 years and with East Dubuque’s Gramercy Park Foundation for 20. He also is a volunteer emergency medical technician for the East Dubuque Fire Department and treasurer of the East Dubuque District Library Board of Directors.
“He’s present everywhere, and he’s got all kinds of insight into what all the other (local) organizations are doing,” said library Director Brian Gomoll.
Leute was a member of Boy Scout Troop 14 in East Dubuque as a child and became a volunteer when his son joined Cub Scouts in 1994. He was council commissioner for eight years and is now vice president of outdoor adventures, helping coordinate summer camps and high adventure trips.
“It gives you a good feeling to be able to lead our youth,” he said. “That’s basically what Boy Scout leaders are: teachers. Not only are we teaching the kids all kinds of things, we’re enabling the older youth to teach the younger youth … so they get the experience of passing on their information and knowledge.”
In 2002, Leute joined the Gramercy Park Foundation and now serves as the board’s treasurer. Volunteer foundation members help manage the city-owned park and have completed several major restoration projects there.
Leute said the foundation currently is working on funding for plans to develop five acres on the northern side of Gramercy Park.
“Rick has been a long-term constant, consistent source of both direction on our board and sweat equity for our park,” said Jeff Trannel, president of Gramercy Park Foundation. “He’ll pitch right in and help with the projects we need done at the park, and he’s always there to lend a hand.”
Leute obtained his EMT license while working for John Deere Dubuque Works and wanted to keep his skills active after retirement, so he joined East Dubuque’s volunteer fire department as an EMT about seven years ago.
As a retiree, Leute can respond to daytime calls, which is valuable for the department, said Fire Chief Joe Heim.
“He has that availability to be around during the day and the week, and that can be the hardest times to fill,” Heim said.
Leute is grateful he has the health and time to volunteer so frequently.
“I’m not one to sit home and watch TV,” he said. “I feel a good sense of gratification to be able to give back to the community in whatever way I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.