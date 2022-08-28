PMD Rick Leute
Rick Leute volunteers at Gramercy Park in East Dubuque, Ill. Leute has been volunteering in his community for more than 25 year in a variety of roles.

 Stephen Gassman

The East Dubuque resident has volunteered with the Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America for more than 25 years and with East Dubuque’s Gramercy Park Foundation for 20. He also is a volunteer emergency medical technician for the East Dubuque Fire Department and treasurer of the East Dubuque District Library Board of Directors.

“He’s present everywhere, and he’s got all kinds of insight into what all the other (local) organizations are doing,” said library Director Brian Gomoll.

