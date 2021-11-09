PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A public Veterans Day program will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Platteville City Park.

The event will include a bell-ringing and moment of silence in recognition of the burial of the unknown soldier in 1921 in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a press release.

A “Never Forget” garden also will be dedicated.

Tags

Recommended for you