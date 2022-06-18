A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Dubuque County business by making unauthorized purchases on company credit cards.
Seth M. Fuoco, 26, of Dubuque, recently entered a plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500.
If the plea deal is accepted, charges of unauthorized use of a credit card over $10,000, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and forgery would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors and Fuoco both recommend a 10-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation. Fuoco also would have to stay at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff's Department deputies responded on Feb. 7 to Kane Rentals, 14858 W. Ridge Lane, Suite 8, for a report of a theft.
Business owner Thomas Kane told authorities that Fuoco was an employee who used two company credit cards between December and February to make unauthorized purchases, including $21,124 worth of purchases on a credit card belonging to Kane Rentals and $1,965 on a credit card belonging to Kane Appraisal Services.
Fuoco's sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 8 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.