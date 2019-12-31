Tickets will go on sale later this week for a popular music event in Dubuque.
Dubuque Main Street’s third annual Live Music Crawl will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
It will feature live music at nine venues: 7 Hills Brewing Co., The Blu Room, Diamond Jo Casino, Dimensional Brewing Co., The Lift, Riverboat Lounge, Skinny MaGinny’s, Smokestack and The Southend Tap.
Tickets are $20 and go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 2, at https://bit.ly/2SDlV35. They cover trolley transportation to venues, the waiver of any cover charges, exclusive hors d’oeurves or drink specials and access to Uber credits.
Only 240 tickets will be sold, and last year’s event drew about 250 people.