DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives this week advanced a bill that would cap out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin at $100.
The roots of this bill can be found in another piece of legislation introduced by Iowa Reps. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, in 2019. That was matched by a companion bill from Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, in the Senate.
Those bills would have authorized a pharmacist to refill an insulin prescription in an emergency for 30 days without prescriber authorization.
Those bills fizzled, but Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, picked up the bill in the interim, using her authority as chairwoman of the House Human Resources Committee to meet with the insurance and pharmaceutical industries, as well as other lawmakers and constituents.
James and Koelker also continued to champion the cause.
“We’re certainly happy,” Lundgren said. “Everyone involved came to the table over the interim and later to make sure we had something that could work for everyone. It was important that we had something where the organizations wouldn’t come out against us.”
James did attempt to insert an 11th-hour amendment to the bill that would have further decreased that cap to $50.
“The bill puts a $100 cap per insulin prescription, per month,” James said. “If you’re a type one diabetic, you often have two kinds of insulin, plus the cost of supplies. So they’re essentially putting a $200 cap on it. Nine out of 10 people who’ve been to Rep. John Forbes (D-Urbandale, a pharmacist)’s office can’t afford $100 per month.”
James shared that the State of Virginia just passed a bill that caps insulin at $25 and that a group of Minnesota-based pharmaceutical companies just capped themselves at $50.
Forbes, for his part, approved of James’ amendment, saying it would have a “greater impact” on the patients who need the drug.
The amendment, as well as the new information, surprised Lundgren.
“If states were passing these laws, we should have had that information during our discussions,” she said Tuesday.
Iowa Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, who ran the bill Monday night, questioned James’ amendment’s germaneness. House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, ruled it not germane.
The amendment died along party lines, 45-53, with two excused. The final bill with the $100 cap passed 98-1.