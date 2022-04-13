MONTFORT, Wis. – Grant County authorities investigating a social media complaint about the condition of horses determined there was no neglect in the case.
Deputies responded at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to a residence on Rustic Road 66, outside the Village of Montfort, to investigate social media claims that horses were being neglected, according to a press release from Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
Dreckman states in the release that deputies, including a trained humane officer, were accompanied by a veterinarian. An examination determined that the horses were in good health, with two over the age of 25 and showing normal signs of aging and one pony in need of having its hooves trimmed.
“Further investigation showed that the owner had been actively purchasing quality hay for the horses and was at the property every two days feeding the horses,” according to the release.
Dreckman said investigators determined “that multiple people entered the property without permission” and that people were bringing feed to the horses “without understanding what they should be eating and how much,” according to the release.
The release advises residents who suspect animal neglect to contact the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 and not take direct action themselves.