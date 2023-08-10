With a few simple clicks, Lily Zhang placed a three-dimensional image of a piano into a digital workspace on her computer at Wahlert Catholic High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Using the modeling program Tinkercad, the 10-year-old rotated and resized the piano to prepare it to be 3D printed using a machine at the front of the classroom. Around her, 19 other incoming fourth- through eighth-grade students worked on their own digital creations as part of a Holy Family Catholic Schools summer camp focused on 3D printing.
Instructor Bob Oberfoell rotated around the classroom, urging the students to think creatively as they designed objects.
“Just like if I gave you a box of crayons or colored pencils, you could color or create just about anything with Tinkercad, you can do it in three dimensions,” Oberfoell said.
The camp is one of many summer activities that the Dubuque Catholic school system offered over the past nine weeks. Youth Programming Coordinator Owen Funke estimated over 700 kids took part in at least one camp this summer, from theatrical and artistic explorations to literacy and Spanish courses to camps for soccer, tennis, volleyball and more.
Oberfoell, who also has taught two robotics camps this summer, said he enjoys teaching students the basics of computer science and CAD, or computer-aided design.
“The kids always get excited about 3D printing and seeing what they can make,” he said.
Students met on Monday for an introductory lesson on 3D printing, then printed a basic object, which they picked up when they returned for the second day of camp on Wednesday. They were set to tackle more challenging objects that afternoon, which will be ready for a showcase on Friday.
Part of Wednesday’s lesson involved searching for printable objects in different programs and downloading them for use in the Tinkercad workspace.
Serenity Kohlenberg, 11, selected a trio of smiling ghosts that could be used as keychains.
“Oh my gosh, they’re so cute,” she said, as she used the program’s various tools to manipulate the ghosts’ size and color.
Seated next to her, 10-year-old McKenzie Ernst searched through an array of objects.
“I’m going to try to make a tiny fidget toy to hold in my hand,” she said.
Serenity said she had attended a 3D printing camp last year as well, but had already learned new things this week.
“I didn’t know you could bring stuff from different places and download them into this app so you can print them,” she said.
Oberfoell said he hopes to inspire some of the students to pursue a career in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) field.
“This process extends into the art and movie industry, too,” he said. “All the Pixar and animated movies these kids watch are based around this basic concept (of) taking a model and manipulating it.”