The River Ridge (Wis.) School District will hold a referendum during the spring primary election on Feb. 18.

The ballot measure will ask voters for up to $2.3 million, which will be used to refinance debt acquired when the district borrowed funds for an athletic facilities construction project in Patch Grove.

The project includes a new track, a baseball field and competition and practice football fields.

If the referendum passes, property owners of a $100,000 home would pay an additional $49 annually.

