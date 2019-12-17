The River Ridge (Wis.) School District will hold a referendum during the spring primary election on Feb. 18.
The ballot measure will ask voters for up to $2.3 million, which will be used to refinance debt acquired when the district borrowed funds for an athletic facilities construction project in Patch Grove.
The project includes a new track, a baseball field and competition and practice football fields.
If the referendum passes, property owners of a $100,000 home would pay an additional $49 annually.