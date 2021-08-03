Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library will host a free, all-ages Bingo in the Park event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at City Park., 225 W. Main St.
Winners for each round can select a new book as a prize, according to a press release. Registration is not required.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/3C6sBLf or call 608-348-7441, ext. 4.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.