PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library will host a free, all-ages Bingo in the Park event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at City Park., 225 W. Main St.

Winners for each round can select a new book as a prize, according to a press release. Registration is not required.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/3C6sBLf or call 608-348-7441, ext. 4.

