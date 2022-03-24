CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City School District is winnowing down a list of potential renovation projects and working to set a dollar amount to appear before voters in November.
Over the past few months, the district has listened to parents, business leaders and other community voices. Using the input from those groups, the district intends to distribute a communitywide survey to better understand which projects the public might support.
After considering feedback, the Cuba City Board of Education will determine how much to ask the community for during the November election.
“That’s the biggest question as a board member I would have, is getting some inkling of what are the priorities,” Board President Gary Andrews told the focus group during a meeting last week. “At the end of the day, it’s what will we get financial support for?”
The most the district could ask for, $36 million, would not cover every item on the district’s wish list, but would max out the district’s borrowing ability. The amount put to voters for consideration will likely be lower.
The most the district could borrow without increasing the tax rate is $20 million.
“It really comes down to what the board wants to shoot for and then what our community is willing to vote yes on,” Superintendent Aaron Olson said.
Bray Architects has provided the district with a list of potential projects and best and worst case scenario cost estimates for each item.
“I think the best case scenario is you recommend and survey a base plan that includes some components that you’re passionate about and believe that the school and the community really need, and then we ask a few additive questions that in addition to the base plan, would you support adding X, Y or Z?” Bray Architects representative Matthew Wolfert said during the focus group meeting.
Most of the potential projects are centered at the middle and high school, including roof replacement, drainage improvements, plumbing, HVAC and electrical repairs and classroom updates.
Also proposed is renovating and expanding the technical education, STEM and shop classrooms and expanding the cafeteria.
“There’s a lot of job openings in the trades and we just thought, if we’re doing a good job with our kids who are college-bound, what are we doing for kids who are career-bound?” Olson said. “Do we have the materials and the space and the equipment to allow them to be successful right out of high school?”
There are several options for supporting athletic and artistic programs. For about $10 million, the school could add a two-station gymnasium. A third gymnasium could cost more than $2 million.
Related to the gymnasium expansions would be a renovation to turn the school’s existing gym into an auditorium for up to $2.1 million.
There is also the possibility of adding a wrestling room and renovating the existing wrestling room into auditorium support spaces. Similarly, the school could add a weight room and fitness center and renovate the current weight room into an agriculture classroom and maintenance shop.
The current referendum effort relates to two 2017 referendums. The one to focus on the middle and elementary school passed. The other, to build an additional gym, failed.
Olson explained that the gym isn’t just a space for extracurricular sporting events, it’s also a classroom during the school day and is used by fine arts programs as well.
“Just because the question failed doesn’t mean that those needs went away,” Olson said.