LANCASTER, Wis. — Authorities reported buggy passengers suffered minor injuries when a vehicle struck a horse and buggy Friday afternoon outside Lancaster.
Elvin Martin, 43, of Lancaster, was operating a buggy with four passengers on a driveway traveling to Old Potosi Road at about 2:55 p.m. Friday when the horse didn’t stop and continued into the roadway in front of a vehicle driven by Lisa Cooley, 44, of Lancaster, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Cooley’s northbound vehicle was unable to avoid a collision and struck the buggy.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said buggy occupants were transported to a local hospital.
“But none received any treatment,” Dreckman wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Cooley was not injured.