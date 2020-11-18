DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two people have been charged with child endangerment following an incident in which a woman was shot by her 2-year-old in Dyersville, court documents show.
Logan R. Keller, 23, and Meriah A. Carlyle, 21, both of Dyersville, were arrested in connection with the Nov. 4 incident and released on promise to appear, according to a press release from Dyersville police.
Court documents state that the 2-year-old shot his mother in the left leg after accessing a handgun left on a nightstand in a bedroom. The child’s parents were in the room watching a video on the computer and told police they did not see the child with the gun.
At the time, the mother was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque and then airlifted to Iowa City for treatment, police said.