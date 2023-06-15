EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — As a firefighter with the East Dubuque Fire Department, River Alvarado is used to wearing specialized gear while responding to a fire.
Starting this week, however, he and four other department members are wearing one part of their uniform around the clock.
Five members of the East Dubuque Fire Department this week began wearing armbands with monitors that record physiological data such as heart rate, core body temperature, exertion level and more. The data will help department leaders determine the effect of emergency responses on the bodies of volunteers such as Alvarado.
“We wear them 24/7, so it’s tracking those things even when we’re sleeping,” Alvarado said.
Fire Chief Joe Heim said East Dubuque is one of the first volunteer fire departments in the country to use the technology, produced by company SlateSafety.
Heim said he first became acquainted with the devices at a national health and safety summit several years ago, where SlateSafety displayed a prototype. East Dubuque received funding from Illinois Firefighters Association to help cover the cost of several of the devices, which at the time were used only during training exercises.
Recently, SlateSafety updated the devices and sent five of the monitors to East Dubuque. Heim said the department plans to issue the devices to five new members each week until all volunteers who are interested have had a chance to wear them.
“We’ll be able to gather that data and see what the physiological effects are on someone who works an eight hour job, then comes home … and maybe gets a call an hour later to go out to a fire,” he said. “What happens to their core body temperature and heart rate?”
Grant Gunderson, who is wearing one of the devices now, said the technology also can alert firefighters to potential cardiovascular events, as heart attacks are one of the leading causes of firefighter deaths in the line of duty.
“They’re trying to do research on, over time, if we get called out twice in one night, how’s that affecting our hearts, and then, once we get to the actual fire, is it just too much?” he said.
After establishing a baseline physiological level for each department member, Heim said officials will be better able to monitor individuals’ exertion levels while responding to an emergency.
“We’ll have an idea of, ‘Maybe we need to send this group of people to rehab sooner … to replenish their fluids before we get them back to work,’” Heim said.
In a phone message left with the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, Dubuque Fire Chief Amy Scheller said the Dubuque department does not use technology such as the devices being used in East Dubuque. However, Dubuque officials recently launched an “extensive” annual physical program to monitor firefighters’ health and are cognizant of ongoing research into the physiological effects of firefighting.
“It’s obviously something that we support and we encourage our neighbors (in) East Dubuque to do, and it’s exceptional that they’re going through that,” Scheller said. “If there’s an opportunity for Dubuque to partake in those kinds of studies, we’re open to that.”