Under her mask, Kynick Phelan, 7, of Dubuque, was all smiles in her Halloween costume Thursday night.
She wore a blow-up ensemble that made it appear she was riding a unicorn.
“I love unicorns, and I think they’re pretty cool,” she said.
She was with her mother, Heather Phelan, and at least 400 other people at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds for the annual Trunk or Treat event. A long line of people already was making its way through the gate before the event’s official start time of 5:30 p.m. in order to beat the oncoming threat of rain.
However, the foggy weather and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” soundtrack provided a spooky atmosphere for the trick-or-treaters. Phelan was one of many parents who expressed appreciation for having the event, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family also plans to follow its usual trick-or-treating routine. Dubuque has trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
“We’re going to participate in what we can,” Phelan said. “If people’s lights are on, we’ll go up to their door, and we feel safe doing so.”
Megan Bloedow brought her 4-year-old son, Aidyn, who was dressed as the Cat in the Hat to the event. While they also plan to trick-or-treat next week, she said if plans change, they will have a family Halloween party at home.
“We’re from Maquoketa, so it’s a lot smaller (than Dubuque),” she said. “As of right now ... they’re still having trick-or-treat, but by next week, who knows?”
Children who donned witch, princess and superhero costumes still got their fill of candy Thursday from vehicles and booths lining the fairgrounds. Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said 25 vehicles were signed up to give out candy, which allowed for plenty of room for social distancing.
“We left out a couple of things this year,” he said. “Last year, we sold food, chips and hot dogs and things like that, but we thought it would bunch people up too much.”
Most years, Kotz said, the annual event brings in more than 800 trick-or-treaters. Due to COVID-19, he said they anticipated 400 to 500 kids but could accommodate as many that come through the gates. Admission for each trick-or-treater was $1.
Safety for both the community and event workers was the top priority when planning Thursday’s event, Kotz said. All families and volunteers at the event were required to wear masks to enter.
“I think it’s just good we’re offering a safe place to do it,” Kotz said.
He also was happy the rain held off in order to hold the event as scheduled. However, the line of trick-or-treaters faded out about an hour before the event ended as many cars began leaving before any rain could hit.
Heather Meyer, of Dubuque, came out with friends and their families and was happy the kids had something to enjoy. She also expected next week’s festivities to carry on as usual.
“We’ve basically been doing all the guidelines,” she said. “Not too much has changed.”
Carrie Kraus and Paige Toma, both of Dubuque, walked along with their children as they eagerly rushed from vendor to vendor. Both women commented that they really appreciated the opportunity to still have the annual event for their children.
“We still plan on doing trick-or-treat like normal, just with masks on,” Kraus said.
Aly Drohaska, of Dubuque, said she wasn’t sure what her family was going to do yet on Halloween night. Typically, she said, she heads out to Chaney Road to treat-or-treat, which she still might do with masks on.
She said she was at least glad her family was able to come out to enjoy an outdoor Halloween activity during which they could try to socially distance from others.
“This is a little slice of normal,” she said. “We’ve been doing online school, so this is the most people we’ve been around in a while.”