Four local Pizza Hut locations have closed abruptly -- and apparently permanently.
A voice recording at locations in Dyersville, Manchester and Maquoketa, Iowa, as well as one of the two locations in Dubuque, indicated that the eateries have ceased operations.
"Thank you for calling Pizza Hut," the message states. "We're sorry, but this restaurant has closed. We apologize for any inconvenience."
While the Pizza Hut at 320 E. 20th St. in Dubuque has closed, the one on University Avenue remains open for business, as does the location in Platteville, Wis.
The sudden closures are apparently linked to the bankruptcy of one of the chain's largest franchisees.
NPC International filed for bankrupcy protection in July and confirmed last month that it would close up to 300 restaurants, although the specific timing and locations of those closures were not disclosed at that time.
This story will be updated.