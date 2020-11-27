Due to a rise in cases of COVID-19 and increased restrictions on public gatherings, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will present its Holiday Brass events as an online-only concert.
The concerts — originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6, at Five Flags Theater — will be available for viewing for free from Dec. 15 to 31 at DubuqueSymphony.org.
Season subscribers have been issued refunds.
Single ticket holders who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded via the payment option used for purchase. Refunds could take up to 30 days for processing. Those who purchased tickets at the Five Flags Center box office also will have tickets automatically refunded back to the payment option used for purchase. For questions, leave a message at the box office at 563-589-4258.
For more information, call the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra office at 563-557-1677.