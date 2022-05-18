A Dubuque teen recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a theft at gunpoint.
Armond E. Hill, 17, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and going armed with intent. As part of a plea agreement, charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony were dismissed.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said the severity of the crime warranted a prison sentence.
“I don’t like to send young people to prison, but at 17, you’re old enough to understand what you did was wrong,” Bitter said to Hill. “This is the kind of dangerous incident that warrants prison.”
The case stems from a theft on Oct. 7 in Dubuque. Court documents state that Justin A. Rickman, 41, reported being robbed at gunpoint by two males while he was parked on Queen Street.
Rickman told officers that the two came up to his vehicle and asked for directions. Then, they “both displayed handguns at him and demanded his money.” Rickman gave the subjects his wallet.
Police later identified the two as Hill and Jacques D. Alexander, 16, of Dubuque.
Alexander previously faced adult charges in connection with the incident, but his case was moved to juvenile court in December.
Hill’s attorney, Scott Nelson, also previously filed a motion to move Hill’s case to juvenile court, but that motion was denied by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
During this week’s hearing, Nelson asked Bitter to sentence the teen to a suspended prison term and probation.
“Put him on probation on a short leash,” Nelson said. “Because of his youthfulness, there’s a good chance we can turn him around.”
Hill addressed Bitter, telling the judge he was sorry for his actions.
“I know these are serious charges,” he said. “I want to change my life for the better.”
Assistant County Attorney Josh Sims argued that the dangerous nature of the crime deserved a prison sentence.
“While Mr. Hill is young, he is old enough to know he shouldn’t take a gun and commit a crime with it,” Sims said.
During a victim-impact statement read in court, Rickman said the crime left him shaken and in fear.
“My faith in the safety of that neighborhood was destroyed,” he said.