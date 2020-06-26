Outdoor Dining in Downtown Dubuque
Today and Saturday, downtown Dubuque
From noon to 7:30 p.m. each day. Stretches of downtown streets will be temporarily closed to allow adjacent restaurants to expand their areas outside. Today, the closed areas will be Main Street from Second to Third streets, and West 11th Street between Main and Iowa streets. On Saturday, it will be Main Street between First and Second streets. Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks when they are not dining and make reservations in advance. Info: downtowndubuque.org
Rockin’ on the River: Catfish Murphy Band
Saturday, Cascade (Iowa) Riverview Park Amphitheater, 1001 Pierce St. SW
Gates open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m. All-ages show with Adam Splinter and Adam Brown opening for Catfish Murphy Band. Bring your own beverages and chairs. Food vendors available. Admission is $5, with children 10 and younger admitted for free. Info: https://bit.ly/3dB1JFV
Joseph Hall’s Elvis Rock ‘N’ Roll Remember Show
Saturday, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa
7 p.m. Joseph Hall’s resume includes advancing to the Top 10 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2008, as well as being recognized as one of the top three Elvis Presley tribute artists by the Elvis Presley Estate. This fast-paced production explores the roots of Elvis Presley and features a mixture of Elvis hits, stage props, multiple costume changes and a tribute to veterans. The cost at the door is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Info: 563-652-9815. Ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Lazy River Beer & Wine Fest
Saturday, Marquette (Iowa) Riverfront
Noon to 4 p.m This event includes live music, free food and tastings, along with a goodie bag full of promotional items from local businesses. Social distancing processes will be in place. Tickets are $30, with designated drivers admitted for free.