Iowa National Guard Spc. Krysta Gerleman, of Decorah, Iowa, described this morning as "the happiest she's been in a while" after being reunited with her family.
She and about 130 members of the Guard's "Ironman" 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, were welcomed home by about 200 family members and friends at Dubuque Regional Airport.
The battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East, and most battalion members have been away from home for about 11 months.
"I was a little nervous this morning, but as soon as I saw them, I knew I was where I was meant to be," Gerleman said of seeing her family again.
While the general public wasn't able to attend the welcome-home ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns, family members -- many donning red, white and blue face masks -- gathered around the main airport doors to get a first glimpse of their loved ones.
As a group of bagpipers prepared to lead in the National Guard, someone in the crowd shouted "Way to go, families! We did it!" which prompted a loud cheer.
Francesca Calderon, of Muscatine, Iowa, was waiting at the doors with a sign, adorned with garland and balloons, stating, "Here I am, just like I promised." She was waiting for her boyfriend of a year, Tomas Abundis, to return. He has been overseas for most of their relationship, she said.
"I'm really anxious to see him," she said. "I just want to greet him and be with him again."
This story will be updated.