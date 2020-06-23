Greater Dubuque Development Corp. will hold its annual meeting virtually this year, officials announced Monday in a press release.
The 2019-2020 meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. today. The abbreviated event will review the past year’s challenges, programs and achievements and share the goals of the organization for 2020-2021, according to the release. The event will also include the election of the 2020-2021 Board of Directors and officers.
Due to social-distancing precautions, this year’s event will be held via GoToMeeting. Registration can be completed by calling 563-557-9049 to receive the event link.