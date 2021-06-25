MONMOUTH, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation is hosting a workshop for bird-watchers today.
Field sessions for the Building Better Birders workshop will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. today at Pine Valley Nature Area, 30th Avenue, Monmouth.
Participants may meet at 7 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., and convoy to Pine Valley or may meet at 7:30 a.m. in Pine Valley’s north parking lot.
Afternoon presentations on sparrows, tanagers, grosbeaks and other birds will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Hurstville.
Call 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for more information.