Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
PEOSTA, Iowa — An annual run that raises awareness of melanoma and skin cancer prevention takes place this weekend.
The annual Outrun the Rays will be held Saturday, May 20, at Peosta Elementary School, 8522 Burds Road, according to an online announcement.
A kids fun run will be held at 8:45 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 9:15 a.m.
Registration is $25 for participants ages 11 and older and $15 for participants 10 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit Outrun the Rays, a nonprofit organization that works to promote melanoma awareness and sun safety.
More information and registration are available at outruntherays.org. Onsite registration will be available the day of the race from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
A bike ride will be held beginning at 1 p.m. at Darkbird Taphouse, 7305 Thunder Valley Drive in Peosta. Registration for the bike ride is not required but donations will be accepted.
Free skin-cancer screenings also will be available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.