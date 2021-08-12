DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The movie “Field of Dreams” launched a tourist destination in the Dyersville area more than 30 years ago. On the eve of a Major League Baseball game being played at that site, it seemed only fitting that one of Wednesday’s main events was a showing of the beloved flick.
Nearly 200 people turned out Wednesday night after the storms had passed through to watch the movie as part of the Beyond the Game festivities tied to today’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
The crowd included Steve and Jennifer Wessels, of Dyersville.
“At the time, people didn’t realize the impact the movie would have on the town,” Jennifer said. “Now 30 years later, people come visit the field, and it brings families together.”
Steve shared what his son had told him that morning.
“He was playing a MLB video game and told me to come check it out,” Steve said. “You can actually select the Field of Dreams to play on and hit balls out into the cornfields.”
A friend of the Wessels, Alan Deutmeyer, is originally from Petersburg. He now lives in Portland but came back to visit and attend some of the activities, such as the film screening.
“It feels great to get out and mingle,” Deutmeyer said. “It’s nice to have a beer outside. This is a neat event.”
When telling people where he grew up, Deutmeyer said he will ask if they have seen the “Field of Dreams” movie to give them that point of reference.
His girlfriend, Rachelle Powers, came with him for the visit to Dyersville. She said that while it might be corny, her favorite part of the movie is the ending when the cars are all driving to the field.
“Now that I have been to the field, I just think, ‘Wow, what a cool scene,’” she said.
The ghost baseball players are a favorite for cousins Holden Salow, 10, and Will Diers, 8, both of Colesburg.
“I’m a big TV person and a big sports watcher,” Holden said.
Both boys said they will be rooting for the Yankees today. Holden said for him, it is because the team has an extremely interesting history.
Mike and Jenn Helle, of Dyersville, brought their children Maci and Zach to watch the movie. Mike said the big draw of the movie for him is the father-and-son aspect, as both he and his son used to play baseball.
Mike said it is an amazing privilege that Dyersville is hosting the MLB game and the Beyond the Game festivities.
“It is one heck of an experience to come out here and see people from all over the country,” he said.
Karla Thompson is the executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce. She said she thought everyone was embracing the atmosphere and that, after the rain subsided, people were even playing catch with one another.
Another main event on Wednesday night in Dyersville was a free country concert headlined by Maddie & Tae. The star duo was not set to take the stage until 10 p.m., however, so coverage of the concert will be shared on TelegraphHerald.com today and in Friday’s edition.