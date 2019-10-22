EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday night discussed three possible locations for a new fire station.
Officials have said the current facility on Sinsinawa Avenue does not provide enough room for equipment, meaning some vehicles must be stored in other locations.
The first site discussed by council members was a vacant, city-owned parcel adjacent to Salon 150 on Sinsinawa Avenue.
An estimated $700,000 would have to be spent on the site to ready it for construction, in part due to poor soil conditions and in part due to a new fire station’s proximity to neighboring buildings, given its proposed size.
But City Manager Loras Herrig said the city could pursue the purchase of a neighboring building, which then would be torn down to expand the size of the site. That potentially could reduce the cost of site preparation to about $190,000, though that figure does not include the cost of that building purchase or demolition.
Herrig said one neighboring property owner has expressed an interest in potentially selling.
“We’re in the early processes of exploring that,” he said.
Council Member Dawn Stelpflug said she was against using a potential commercial site on Sinsinawa for a fire station.
“We’re going to be taking away parking,” she said. “There is going to be a substantial loss in parking and possible revenue.”
The second option discussed involved expanding the fire station at its current site to include the police station property. The police station, in turn, would either be demolished or somehow incorporated into the expanded facility.
However, Herrig and consultant IIW, of Dubuque, both recommended not pursuing such a project due to concerns about cost and feasibility.
Herrig said the third option was presented to the city by East Dubuque school district Superintendent T.J. Potts, who proposed donating the current East Dubuque Elementary School buildings if voters approve a bond measure to cover the construction of a new elementary school on the high school campus.
But Tom Lange, of East Dubuque Fire Department, said the buildings cannot be used by the department.
“None of those buildings are something that we could convert, so you are looking at knocking over a building and building from scratch,” Lange said.
He said he also is concerned by the location.
Council Member Robin Pearson recommended that an engineer assess the school buildings to determine whether using them for the fire department would be feasible.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he was leaning toward the Sinsinawa Avenue property, stressing that the other two options are not feasible.
“We already have the concerns of the fire department,” the mayor said. “The more we table this, the more it is going to cost.”
But council members agreed to table selecting a site until they were able to speak further with Potts and examine the elementary school property.