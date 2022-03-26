A Dubuque resident and employee at the county health department is running for Dubuque County treasurer.
Laura McCarthy-Kohn said she believes her longtime ties to the area and management experience would serve her well in the role.
“I think as a lifelong Dubuquer, I have a vested interest in our community, and I saw this as an opportunity to make a change and to do something that I could make a positive impact,” she said.
McCarthy-Kohn, who is running as a Democrat, filed paperwork this week to run for Dubuque County treasurer in the 2022 election cycle. Two other candidates have filed to run for the seat: Angela Steffens, a Democrat, and Michael Clasen, a Republican.
Because two Democrats have filed for the seat, McCarthy-Kohn and Steffens will face each other in the June 7 primary, with the highest vote-getter facing Clasen in the Nov. 8 election.
Longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman retired at the end of last year, and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer to serve in the position through the November election. However, Wedewer resigned last month after he was arrested on a prostitution charge.
Supervisors this month appointed Denise Dolan, a former longtime county auditor who retired at the end of 2020, to serve as treasurer until a new one is elected. Dolan has said she does not plan to run for the seat.
McCarthy-Kohn currently works as the clerk for Dubuque County Health Department. Before that, she spent 16 years in the hospitality industry, finishing her time in that field as a sales manager at the Holiday Inn in downtown Dubuque. For 20 years before that, she worked in health care. Her last position in that field was facility services manager at Hills & Dales.
McCarthy-Kohn has a degree in business management from Clarke University, and she said that between her education and management experience, she has a lot to offer to the treasurer’s office and wider community.
“I know that it would be a new area for me, and certainly, there would be a learning curve, but I’m confident in my ability to learn what I need to learn to be a viable member of the team,” she said.
She described herself as someone who is ambitious and hard-working, doesn’t shy away from challenges and has solid communication skills. If elected, her priority would be to meet with staff to learn what does and doesn’t work for them and to assemble an action plan for needed or desired changes.
“The treasury department has always been longstanding, strong, stable department, but I think that it’s also one that could benefit from some refining and updating, and as somebody who’s kind of an outsider looking in, so to speak, I think bringing in a fresh new perspective with no preconceived notions or expectations, I think would help a lot,” she said.