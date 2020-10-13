DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently approved renaming a bridge after the city's longtime public works director.
The Westside Park/Candy Cane Bridge was named the David Vorwald Memorial Bridge. Vorwald worked for the city for more than 31 years and died in January 2019 at the age of 63 from multiple myeloma.
Mayor Jim Heavens called the action “a great tribute to a good friend and a great colleague.”
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling added, “I knew Dave and he knew my family for many years. What a prince of a man. He was such a great man, and our city reaped a lot of benefits from his 30 years with us.”