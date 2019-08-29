Some City of Dubuque residents will be asked to head to the polls twice this fall to set the community’s leadership lineup for the next few years.
The filing period for elected city offices closed this afternoon, setting — in part — the ballot lineup for the Nov. 5 election. Two more candidates entered the fray on the period’s final day, setting up several contested races.
And, thanks to an abundance of challengers seeking two of the seats, a primary contest first must be held to winnow the field.
The following seats will be up for grabs later this year. With the exception of the Ward 3 seat, all winners will be picked for four-year terms.
AT-LARGE
Council Member David Resnick will face a challenger in his re-election bid. Luke Schiltz, the 25-year-old owner of a pair of local businesses, also will appear on the ballot. Check Saturday’s TH for more information about Schiltz.
As an at-large seat, the winner will be judged by the entire electorate, regardless of which ward voters reside.
WARD 2
Incumbent Luis Del Toro is hoping for a second term on the Dubuque City Council. Del Toro, a senior program manager at WS Live in Dubuque, unseated three-term incumbent Karla Braig in 2015.
He will face a challenge from Laura Roussell, who currently serves on Dubuque’s Zoning and Resilient Community advisory commissions. She recently retired from a 30-year career at Black Hills Energy.
WARD 3
Incumbent Kate Larson was halfway through her first term when she announced her resignation. Though the decision was made public after the candidate filing period began, two Ward 3 candidates were able to secure the necessary signatures to seek the remaining two years of Larson’s term.
Danny Sprank, who works in project management and estimating for Giese Roofing Co., will face Angie Ma, a systems compliance specialist at IBM.
Phil Atkinson, a longtime North End resident, also filed for the seat, setting up a primary election Oct. 8. Check Saturday’s TH for more information.
WARD 4
First-term incumbent Jake Rios’ decision to not seek re-election opened the door to a crowded contest in 2019. Three challengers will seek to succeed Rios, meaning another primary election in October.
Challengers include Jay Schiesl, a Dubuque Human Rights Commission member and former Dubuque School Board member; Brad Cavanagh, a Loras College professor; and Nino Erba, a local activist.
As a result of the primary election, early voting for residents of Wards 3 and 4 might have to wait a week longer than the rest of the city to begin early voting for the Nov. 5 election.
IMPORTANT DATES
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Last day for primary candidates to withdraw from the election.
- Monday, Sept. 16 — Likely start date for early voting in primary election. Voting could begin sooner depending on the time it takes to print ballots.
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Last day for other city candidates to withdraw from the election.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Primary election.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Early voting begins. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the county’s Election Annex, 75 Locust St.
- Monday, Nov. 4 — Last day to vote in person at the annex. Postmark deadline for mailed absentee ballots.
Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Election day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will be asked for ID.