Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Dubuque Public Works Department is preparing to spray weed-control chemicals in areas around the city’s floodwall.
On Aug. 7, employees will spray on the land side and rip-rap areas on the river side of the flood wall.
The work is expected to be done by Aug. 10.
The department is urging people to keep children and pets away from the area for 24 hours after the application, and signs will be posted indicating the areas that have been sprayed.
The work is done in accordance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rules that require all vegetation except grass to be removed along the flood control system.
