The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Bryant N. Terrell, 36, of 419-1/2
- Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Terrell assaulted Larissa K. Greer, 22, of the same address.
- Jeffrey G. Kaiser, 56, of 7619 Prairie View Lane, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Alan D. Ellison, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Ellis Street on a charge of interference with official acts and warrants charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, four counts of violation of a no-contact order and parole violation. Court documents state that Ellison assaulted Breanna J. Carter, 26, of 576 Central Ave. No. 1, on Dec. 19.
- Jordan J. Harrington, 26, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Winona Street on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Harrington assaulted Officer Kimberly Hoover, of the Dubuque Police Department.
- Ciarra A. Settles, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Sunday in New Vienna, Iowa, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Devonn T. Phillips, 23, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Ellis Street on charges of voluntary absence from custody, interference with official acts, providing false identification information and a warrant charging violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that Phillips did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 28.
- Steven R. Miller, 71, of 1393 Iowa St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to his vehicle at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence.