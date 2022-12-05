Waffles breakfast
About 260 people attended the annual Waffles with Santa event at Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill, Iowa, on Sunday.

 Elizabeth Kelsey

SHERRILL, Iowa — The tantalizing smell of freshly cooked Belgian waffles filled the air at Camp Albrecht Acres’ Kehl Center on Sunday morning, emanating from a row of 12 waffle irons staffed by eager volunteers.

The Sherrill-based nonprofit’s annual Waffles with Santa fundraising event drew about 260 people, who gathered to enjoy a hot breakfast featuring all-you-can-eat waffles, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and gifts for the children present.

