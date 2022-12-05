SHERRILL, Iowa — The tantalizing smell of freshly cooked Belgian waffles filled the air at Camp Albrecht Acres’ Kehl Center on Sunday morning, emanating from a row of 12 waffle irons staffed by eager volunteers.
The Sherrill-based nonprofit’s annual Waffles with Santa fundraising event drew about 260 people, who gathered to enjoy a hot breakfast featuring all-you-can-eat waffles, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and gifts for the children present.
“It’s a low-key event and a great community fundraiser,” said Sherrill resident Kerry Reuter, who attended the breakfast with her 2-year-old grandson James Shafer and her mother, Mary Allen, of Dubuque.
Founded in 1975, Albrecht Acres is a 40-acre residential camp for people of all ages with disabilities.
Executive Director Eric Veltstra said the camp welcomes around 75 campers weekly, with seven weeklong sessions during a normal year. However, this summer — the first time the camp had operated in person since 2019 due to the pandemic — staffing struggles led them to only serve about half that number.
“It was still great to have campers back again,” he said. “For a lot of them, they meet their friends here. It’s a week where the world adapts to them, instead of them having to adapt to the world.”
Volunteer Jeff Streinz, of Dubuque, has manned a waffle iron at the event since its inception approximately 20 years ago, along with a crew of other regular volunteers.
“We’re all friends, and we’ve become even better friends through this,” he said. “... You see the same faces year after year, among both the volunteers and the people who come, so it’s nice to get to know them and see them supporting what is, to me, a very worthy cause.”
Streinz and fellow volunteer Rob Foley prepared the batter for the event on Friday night to allow the mixture to set properly before Sunday’s breakfast.
“We made enough for about 500 waffles, but we have more ready to mix up if we need it,” Foley said, as he grabbed a new pitcher of batter from Streinz.
Attendees could complete their waffles with a bevy of toppings, from syrup and butter to whipped cream, sprinkles or chocolate chips. Volunteers also served up sausage, bacon, applesauce, milk, juice and coffee to the hungry visitors.
“We have people that bring back their whole family every year, and we get groups of 20 to 30 people coming in,” Veltstra said. “That’s great to see, especially with the kids’ excitement to visit Santa.”
For some youngsters, however, the North Pole’s most famous denizen wasn’t the highlight of the morning.
“She’s enjoying the waffles so much that she hasn’t even noticed Santa yet,” said Kim Spice, in reference to her daughter Courtney, 3.
Kim and her husband, Joe, of Kieler, Wis., also brought their 10-month-old daughter, Hannah, to the breakfast, along with Kim’s mother, Sherrill resident Bonnie Koltes.
“The food is delicious, and it’s a great benefit to the community,” Kim said.
