A fireworks distributor said a racist post on the social media page for its Dubuque sites was created by a disgruntled former employee.
Bellino Fireworks is operating a sales stand in the city in the parking lot of Asbury Plaza, just off the Northwest Arterial.
Screenshots widely circulating on Facebook show the page "Bellino Fireworks Dubuque Iowa" prominently featuring a racist statement that, in essence, said staff would no longer sell wares to minorities "due to the riots."
The company has responded on social media, stating that the page "was recently hacked by a former contractor."
"The statements that were briefly posted do not reflect the beliefs of our company," according to the company, adding that "federal authorities are investigating the incident."