BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said a woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated for the third time early Sunday west of Belmont.

Elizabeth Hernandez-Hernandez, 29, of Darlington, also was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrest came just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Lafayette County G east of Belmont, according to a press release. Deputies responded to the area after receiving a report of disorderly conduct.

Hernandez-Hernandez was taken to the county jail, where she was booked and “released to a responsible party.”

