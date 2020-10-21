PRESTON, Iowa — A pair of Jackson County school districts will transition back to traditional education models next month.
School boards in both Easton Valley and Andrew community school districts recently approved the change, district officials announced Tuesday. Easton Valley students will move to the traditional model Nov. 2, and Andrew will switch on Nov. 16.
Under the traditional model, students attending school in person will be in class for the full school day. Families whose children are learning online but don’t feel comfortable sending their students to school can enroll their children in a fully virtual program funded by their district, participate in a dual-enrollment program or switch to home schooling, according to online announcements from both districts.
Students who temporarily cannot attend school because of COVID-19-related issues can receive print materials from their teachers and will have access to laptops and other materials as needed. They also will be able to access their teachers using video conferencing and livestreaming of some instruction.
Officials decided to switch to traditional learning based on factors such as a declining number of students learning online, minimal attendance disruptions related to positive COVID-19 cases and input from staff and administrators, according to the announcements.