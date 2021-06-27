Mississippi River near Dubuque at lowest level in years
Recent dry conditions have caused local Mississippi River levels to drop to their lowest in more than eight years. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Mississippi River level at Dubuque was 7.55 feet, according to data from the National Weather Service.
By July 1, the weather service predicts the water level could drop to 7.4 feet. However, the agency’s predictions only take into account precipitation expected about 24 hours into the future from forecast time, so predicted rain over the next week could alter those levels.
Any rain we get will likely bump the river up some,” said Chris Trefry, chief of the water management section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District. “A couple inches will see a rise for sure.”
Trefry said the last time the river at the Dubuque gauge was this low was August and September 2012, when water levels dipped below 7 feet.
However, he said the last time the river was this low at this time of year was 1988, a historic Midwest drought year.
Tornado touches down near Bernard, causing damage
BERNARD, Iowa — Pieces of debris scattered throughout several farm properties interrupted the otherwise picturesque drive through rural roads outside of Bernard on Monday morning.
The areas about two miles southwest and east of Bernard saw damage from a tornado that touched down last Sunday night, including damage to buildings and trees across Dubuque and Jackson counties.
“There were no injuries, but there was quite a bit of damage to about four farms along the path,” Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said.
Bernard Fire Chief Jason Kremer added that three of the damaged buildings were located in Dubuque County and a couple of machine-shed buildings were damaged in Jackson County.
The National Weather Service classified last Sunday night’s tornado as an EF1, the second-lowest rating, and reported that the storm had wind speeds of 90 to 100 mph. The tornado was on the ground from 8:06 to 8:12 p.m.
City Council OKs salary increases for its members
Dubuque City Council members agreed on Monday that the people holding those positions should see a pay increase.
In a unanimous vote, council members directed the city to draft an ordinance that would increase each individual City Council member’s annual salary from $10,300 to $11,100, a 7.7% increase, and the mayor’s annual salary from $13,800 to $14,800, a 7.2% increase.
If given final approval, the pay increase would go into effect on Jan. 1 for the people holding the council seats at that time.
Council Member David Resnick stressed that the council only can receive one pay increase every four years. While the pay increase might appear large, divided over four years, he argued that it is far from a substantial increase.
“It seems like we are seeing a 7% raise, while everyone else is getting a cost-of-living raise,” Resnick said. “It is a 1.75% raise for each of those four years.”
Radio interference plaguing Platteville crews
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville first responders and maintenance crews are struggling to communicate as signal interference increases across radio frequencies used by city staff and dispatchers.
In a recent report addressed to the Platteville Common Council, staff warned that if the problem continues to worsen, the safety of first responders and residents could be jeopardized.
“We have to start looking at updates and improvements for our radio system,” Fire Chief Ryan Simmons said.
The interference has grown in the past year and is impacting Platteville’s fire, police, streets and sewer departments, whose staff use the same communications network.
They believe the problem stems from signal interference caused by the proliferation of wireless technology, including cellular phones and routers.
Dubuque to decontaminate 3 sites of hazardous materials
City of Dubuque officials plan to rid three sites of hazardous materials to make way for future development.
Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously this week to begin the process of hiring an environmental engineering consultant to carry out a number of tasks to remediate properties containing hazardous substances or containments — known as brownfields — and to assess potential additional brownfield sites in the South Port area.
The project follows an $800,000 brownfields multipurpose grant that the city received in 2019 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA regularly provides funds to municipalities to mitigate and identify brownfield sites within their city limits.
First, the consultant will prioritize removing hazardous compounds and metals from a portion of the property the city purchased to expand Comiskey Park, located directly northeast of the park.
In order to ready the site for the planned park expansion, the city will either remove contaminated soil on the site or cover the soil with a hard surface overlay, such as a parking lot or basketball courts, Brown said.
Holy Family breaks ground on new Resurrection School
After years of planning, Church of the Resurrection and Holy Family Catholic Schools officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Resurrection Elementary School building this morning in Dubuque.
School and church officials hope the project to construct a new three-story building will be completed over the next year.
“We’ve been talking it up for quite a while, so it’s nice to have it start,” said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor of Church of the Resurrection.
Builders currently are cleaning out asbestos from the old building and then will demolish a wing of the current school to make way for a new building.
The new school is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.
Dubuque City Council sets code of conduct
Dubuque City Council members have a new list of dos and don’ts.
Council members voted, 7-0, this past week to adopt a new code of conduct that lays out in detail the correct behavior and procedures members should follow, both in and out of session.
The City Council has been working on creating a code of conduct since early 2020 and listed it as a city goal last August. The move came after Mayor Roy Buol unsuccessfully sought sanctions against former Council Member Jake Rios after Rios publicly shared materials from closed-session council discussions regarding City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s job performance.
The new code of conduct lays out rules for how council members should approach sharing information online or with the media. It also comes with disciplinary actions the council might take if a member is found to be in violation of the code.