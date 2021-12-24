Sorry, an error occurred.
Authorities seek tips on the whereabouts of a felon who failed to return Thursday to a state correctional facility in Dubuque.
Damien L. Hunt, 38, has been on work release at the the correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. since October, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Hunt was convicted of first-degree arson and other charges in Pottawattamie County in 2006.
Hunt is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 197 pounds. Corrections officials said in the release that anyone with information on his location should contact local police.