PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities said an intoxicated man reported he was possibly injured when he crashed Sunday near Peosta.
Armando Didovic, 32, was driving west on Old Highway Road near Graf Road at about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a crash report released Friday by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Didovic was following a truck when the truck driver slammed on the brakes, Didovic reportedly told deputies. Didovic had to swerve to avoid crashing into the truck and ended up in the ditch, the report states.
Authorities said Didovic reported possible injuries but refused treatment at the scene. He was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence and was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.