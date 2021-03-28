Dubuque police said one person was injured Friday after she rear-ended another vehicle and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Jalynn E. Durrah, 17, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Bluff Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Billy R. Richardson, 39, of Dubuque, and Durrah were both eastbound on Loras Boulevard waiting for a red light. Before Richardson could go through the intersection when the light turned green, Durrah crashed into him.
Both drivers turned onto Bluff Street to discuss the crash, the report states, but Durrah drove away before giving Richardson her information. She later admitted to being involved in the crash to police.
Durrah was cited with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability and not having a valid driver’s license.