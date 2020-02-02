Seconds after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren lowered her microphone on Jan. 4 and waved to the crowd of hundreds, Avery Fair and Isaiah Schaetzel were moving.
Clipboards and bulk-bought pens at the ready, they turned their attention from the Democratic presidential candidate to the audience.
Their job was to convince these potential voters at Grand River Center in Dubuque to caucus for Warren amid a full field of presidential candidates, to sign them up for email lists, to see if they would volunteer to help the campaign.
The two were not Washington, D.C., operatives, though. Two days later, they were taking calculus quizzes in Dubuque high school classrooms.
They also are part of a potentially pivotal group of voters — those who will be old enough to participate in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3, and to cast ballots in a presidential election for the first time.
For months, in and around Dubuque, local high-schoolers have taken time out of their busy schedules to try to help impact who serves the next term in the White House.
The vast majority of those efforts seem to be for Democratic presidential candidates.
Multiple efforts by the TH to find high school students already volunteering for either President Donald Trump or his low-polling Republican primary opponents through Republican National Committee staff in Iowa were unsuccessful.
According to Dubuque County Republican Party Chairwoman Alexis Lundgren, efforts soon will ramp up to get local teens more involved.
“We haven’t done too much on that front yet,” she told the TH. “On caucus night, we will allow youth reps to take part if they wish. That will be our connection inside the high schools moving forward.”
Youth power
The potential impact of this group could be significant, according to Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College in Dubuque.
“If students wanted to organize themselves in advance and swing a precinct, they could,” he said. “They would have the numbers to do that.”
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office tracks registered voters by age group and by county.
In Dubuque County, for example, as of Jan. 15, 11% of registered voters were 18 to 24 years old. That’s up slightly from 10% at the same point in 2016, the year in which the last presidential election was held.
In neighboring counties, the percentage of registered voters that fall in that age range is down a bit this cycle but still notable. The 18-to-24-year-olds represent 7% of registered voters in Clayton County, 8% in Jones County and 9% in both Delaware and Jackson counties.
“But that demographic is also the least likely to participate,” Budzisz said. “Even those who may be enthusiastic about a candidate or who are interested in a candidate, that age group is the least likely to translate that into political action on caucus night.”
That is typically true, at least.
“In a normal election year, we get about 25 to 30% (of eligible students) ... who will go out and caucus because they’re interested in the process itself,” said Louis Cook, social studies teacher at Clayton Ridge High School in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Hempstead High School senior Henry Sanders attributes the participation rate among his peers to low confidence.
“They don’t think they know enough to come do things,” he said. “Kids are nervous to get involved.”
Dubuque Senior High School student Mariah McKenna said the talk in the hallways is not particularly linked to the political process.
“I hear a lot of students say, ‘I don’t care about politics,’” she said. “I try to understand what they do care about, if they were to choose, even if they think politics are stupid or dumb.”
Dubuque Senior government teacher Dain Leytem said showing students their demographic’s figures tends to push them to talk about acting, at least.
“They see that the younger you are, the less likely you are to participate,” he said. “I think they leave with the understanding that every vote should count and theirs can count just as much as everybody else’s.”
That is part of what convinced McKenna to get involved.
“If more youth came out and caucused, it would be a whole different election,” she said.
Noah Wainwright, a recent midyear graduate from Hempstead, said he was inspired by the 2016 election and aftermath.
“It opened people’s eyes to how every vote could count,” he said. “If one demographic turned up a little more than another, it could have turned around the whole election.”
Iowa atmosphere
Isaiah Schaetzel, who attends Dubuque Senior, said being raised around Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses left little chance that he would not be active.
“Being so immersed in it, being from here, it’s hard to miss it,” he said. “Getting involved, making sure our voice is heard — not all young people do that. We can be overlooked if we’re not fighting for ourselves.”
Budzisz said the early states are fertile ground for political opportunity.
“These kids may be working on a campaign for the next president of the United States,” he said. “They might meet the next president of the United States. That’s something most high school or college students will never be able to say. Campaigns try to capitalize on that the best they can.”
The halo effect
The Iowa caucuses energy seeps across the Mississippi River into Wisconsin, according to Platteville High School government teacher Garrett Jones.
“A lot of students have been doing some Iowa tourism as candidates have visited,” he said. “The proximity to Iowa makes it feel real for students unlike for kids elsewhere in Wisconsin this early.”
Platteville senior Jacob Sherer said he has donated to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign several times and attended campaign events for him and other candidates.
Kalle Pluemer said she, too, has made a point to cross the river, backing former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Even as a sophomore at Platteville, Rheem Abbas, 15, has helped former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. Her dad drives her across the river so she can knock on doors for the candidate.
She recently moved to Wisconsin from upstate New York.
“For a long time, I thought, ‘Why did the universe bring me here of all places, to Wisconsin?’” she said. “But this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s an opportunity I would not have had in New York.”
Efforts by the Telegraph Herald to find politically active high school students in Jo Daviess County, Ill., were unsuccessful. County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kate Freeman said that was not surprising.
“This is a pretty strongly Republican county,” she said. “I can’t say that, in general, young kids are real active either way. The Republicans are not worried, and if they lean Democrat, they don’t see much room for advancement or activism as much of an option.”
Recruitment
Budzisz said that, especially this cycle, presidential campaigns have ramped up efforts to target the youngest voters.
“You’ve seen this cycle, on the Democratic side, several candidates who have made a concerted effort to get the young vote locked, including seniors in high school,” he said.
Wainwright said he attended a Sanders ice cream social campaign stop in Dubuque since he had been interested in the progressive candidate’s 2016 campaign.
“They (campaign staff) approached me after that,” he said. “That’s when I started.”
McKenna said being approached by campaigns was common at events.
Some campaigns make that their calling card.
“Sanders, if you look across the country, including in Iowa, his strongest demographic is those in the youngest categories,” Budzisz said. “Somebody like Andrew Yang also does well with younger voters, though he’s struggling to be viable, of course.”
Yang campaign representatives reported having several high school volunteers in the area but told the TH that none felt comfortable commenting for this story.
In Dubuque, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign also drew many youths before she suspended her candidacy.
Harris’ hold
Fair and Schaetzel did not start their work this cycle with the Warren campaign.
Likewise, McKenna did not start with Biden’s campaign.
All three began with Harris. They were just a few of dozens.
It became a driver for much of the Democratic action among high schoolers in Dubuque in the early months of the race, leading to the formation of the Dubuque County chapter of the High School Democrats for America.
Half of the crowd at Harris’ office opening in Dubuque on Oct. 10 had yet to graduate high school.
Through her early involvement, Fair actually became a sort of figurehead for the campaign in the city — welcoming Harris to the stage at town halls and kicking off the open house that night.
“She is a voice for all people,” Fair told the room then.
That night, Schaetzel told the TH that Harris had the “best message and the best campaign for us.”
“She works social and domestic,” he said. “She’s the best candidate to fix race relations and equality in general.”
But Harris continued to struggle in national and statewide polls and eventually dropped out, due in part to lack of funds.
Next
“I am still devastated and heartbroken,” Fair told the TH a few weeks after Harris’ announcement. “It’s not what any of us thought would happen. It’s not what any of us wanted.”
Fair took some time off from political activity after her candidate left the field.
“After Kamala dropped out, people were really sweet giving me some time,” she said.
Soon, Fair admitted, the remaining campaigns waged a bit of a bidding war over her and some other former Harris volunteers in the area.
Eventually, both she and Schaetzel landed fellowships with the Warren campaign that were aimed at college students with January breaks, but open to high schoolers.
Budzisz said these are a new tactic for campaigns.
“Over the years, I have seen an increase in the number of fellowships being offered by campaigns — these quasi-volunteer and quasi-paid positions,” he said. “It’s a way to enhance a resume, a way to attract more ambitious younger people. That’s also a sign these campaigns have lots of cash.”
Abbas, of Platteville, crosses the river to take part in a similar fellowship for the Biden campaign.
Picking teams
The Iowa Secretary of State’s office takes teens’ temperatures via the famed Iowa Youth Straw Polls, conducted each election cycle.
President Donald Trump easily received the greatest number of votes in both of those in the last year, receiving more than 90% in his Republican primary.
In both the fall 2019 and January 2020 youth polls, the same four candidates rose to the top among Democrats — Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders and Yang.
In the fall, Sanders led those comfortably with 24.7% of votes. Biden had 12.4%; Yang, 11.9%; and Buttigieg, 11.5%.
Yang gained in the interim, though.
In the poll conducted Tuesday, he led the pack with 22.7%. Sanders dropped to 21%. Buttigieg climbed to 17.7%. Biden dropped to 11.5%.
These results differ markedly from statewide polls of voters of all ages. Budzisz said that might be because younger voters want different things.
“Studies show that most voters don’t focus on issues, but with young voters, if you’re paying attention to things like college debt, that will be attractive,” he said. “Appealing to some of these issues especially — climate issues are another. If younger voters feel there are negative forces or negative trends going on, a candidate promising to address these in big and bold ways will get their attention.”
In short, Budzisz said, many younger voters are drawn to big ideas and want to be part of big movements.
“I really care about climate change and health care and gun control,” McKenna said. “I’ve had experiences where I’ve been truly scared at school. The Republican Party isn’t doing enough to help us feel secure and safe.”
Fair initially backed Harris because of her promise to fight back against sexual assault nationwide.
“(Harris) has taken the time to listen to victims of sexual assault and make them feel heard,” she told the crowd at Harris’ office open house. “She has a nationwide plan to end the rape-kit backlog.”
Fair followed that issue to the candidate she thought prioritized it the next most.
“(Warren) has adopted Kamala’s nationwide rape-kit backlog plan,” Fair said after settling into Warren’s campaign. “Going through sexual assault is traumatic enough.”
Hempstead student Henry Sanders has been with Buttigieg’s campaign from the beginning. His support of the candidate is linked to plan that Sanders calls the “most realistic” but also due to the former mayor’s identity.
“Pete, being the youngest, being middle class, being Midwestern, being a gay man make a lot of my issues a lot more personal to him,” Sanders said. “He has a lot more to lose, so I trust him the most.”
Parental guidance
According to each of these youths, their parents did not pressure them into action or their political leanings.
But some of these teens’ engagement might have rubbed off on their parents.
Avery Fair’s mother, Susan, said she has never voted Democrat in the past and was bewildered, but supportive, of her daughter’s engagement.
“It was interesting for me to look at it not only from her perspective but to open my mind to other points of view,” she said. “We had Kamala to our home. I wasn’t looking for a candidate, but along the way, I realized I really liked Kamala Harris and shared a lot of her beliefs.”
She said she has not followed Avery to Warren, but she is unhappy with Trump.
“Avery’s involvement really made me think,” she said.
Rural Iowa
Urban areas have tended to be the hubs of presidential campaign activity.
Eleven campaigns have had offices in Iowa, while even more have staff.
That level of presence has been found anywhere else in Dubuque County, nor in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Even elsewhere in Dubuque County, the distance has proven to be an obstacle, according to Josie Lemmox, government teacher at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth.
“Kids have said it’s been tough to get in there and do it,” she said. “Having a job, getting into Dubuque to get to the offices keeps them from getting too involved. It isn’t that they aren’t paying attention.”
Cook said most of his students would not be much inclined to participate in Democratic campaigns anyway.
“Our kids tend to lean more conservative than the general youth would, who tend to lean liberal,” he said.
Worth it?
The Iowa Caucus on Monday could show how campaigns have connected with youth across the state.
“Relying on those voters in a caucus or general election is tricky because the average caucus-goer is not a young Democrat,” Budzisz said. “The average caucus-goer is an older Democrat.”
But, he said, these candidates have likely planted seeds — both of their individual policies and political engagement in general — that will last for decades.
“The greatest predictors of future political participation is past participation,” Budzisz said. “Once you get people involved in politics, they will stay involved. Ultimately, it’s a long-term investment. If you want to look at engagement with youth voters, you have to look at it as more than something that will swing an election. It’s a process of socialization.”