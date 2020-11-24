APPLE RIVER, Ill. — A Richland Center, Wis., man faces multiple charges after a crash in Jo Daviess County early Saturday.
Bruce A. Green, 29, faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to obey a stop sign, driving while suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of North Scout Camp Road and Stagecoach Trail near Apple River. Green had been northbound on North Scout Camp Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at Stagecoach Trail. Greene’s vehicle traveled across the road, into a ditch, hitting a sign before breaking through a fence and coming to rest in a barnyard. Greene attempted to leave the scene, but the vehicle became stuck.
Greene refused medical treatment at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.