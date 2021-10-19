EPWORTH, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently received the district’s 2020-21 financial report.
Business and Finance Director Mark Frasher reported district revenue of $68,394,840 and expenditures of $66,089,593, leaving an ending balance of $24,108,704.
Frasher’s report noted that the impact of COVID-19 had an impact on district finances and questions remain about that impact going forward.
The report noted:
That 2019-20 ended with the expenses being higher than revenues by more than $800,000 and that the impact would have been worse had schools not closed because of COVID-19.
The State of Iowa granted 2.3% supplemental state aid for 2020-21.
The October 2019 certified enrollment, which drives the fiscal year 2021 budget, was up by 35 students.
The school board granted union settlements of 2.5% with both groups, with the addition of new staff adding to the increase of costs.
The school year began on a four-day schedule with plenty of federal money coming into the district because of the virus, making financial forecasting more difficult.
Frasher told the board the main indicators of financial health are positive for the district. He said a declining fund balance of cash leveled off and that utilizing nearly $2 million of federal COVID-19 relief money supplanted funds that will allow time for the cash reserve levy to kick in.
He also said the district’s spending authority continues to climb, taking a major jump due to the federal dollars and the School Budget Review Committee requests.