Pothoff sworn in
Dubuque County Supervisor-elect Harley Pothoff, a Republican, is sworn in by Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig on Friday. Pothoff unseated Democrat Dave Baker in November’s election and will begin his term on Jan. 2.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald

Pothoff unseated Democrat Dave Baker in November’s election and will begin his term on Jan. 2.