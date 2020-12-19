Pothoff sworn in

Dubuque County Supervisor-elect Harley Pothoff, a Republican, was sworn in by Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig on Friday.
Pothoff unseated Democrat Dave Baker in November’s election and will begin his term on Jan. 2.
