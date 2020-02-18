The City of Asbury and Video Games Etc. will host a free video game tournament from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Asbury City Hall, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive.
Gamers age 6 to 15 are welcome.
Space is limited. Call 563-556-7106 to register.
