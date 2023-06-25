The trial date for a Dubuque man accused of murder in a fatal shooting has been moved, now coinciding with the trial date for a man charged in connection with the same incident.

Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.

