The trial date for a Dubuque man accused of murder in a fatal shooting has been moved, now coinciding with the trial date for a man charged in connection with the same incident.
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.
Bolds’ trial — which previously was slated to start July 25 — now is scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Nov. 28 also is when the trial for Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, is slated to begin. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the incident.
Three others are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with Burns’ death: Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis; and Terry J. Valrie, 28, of Dubuque. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Court documents state that Dubuque Police found Burns unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave. on Feb. 7 after receiving a report of shots fired. An autopsy found Burns had suffered three gunshot wounds.
Traffic camera footage shows six individuals approaching 711 Rhomberg Ave. Several minutes later, Burns is shown talking to the group on the sidewalk.
The footage then shows Johnson raising a handgun toward Burns, and a struggled ensued. Documents state that Johnson shot at Burns, and the group fled.
Subsequent interviews with investigators revealed that Burns and Godwin had been communicating, and Burns had been “offering Godwin drugs and money in exchange for sexual favors, “ documents state.
Investigators were told that Bolds told Godwin to continue messaging Burns and “‘Set him up. I want everything’ (referring to Burns’ drugs and cash),” documents state.
The group met Feb. 6 at Bolds’ residence, and a meeting was set up with Burns, documents state.