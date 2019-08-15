The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Angela M. Pribbenow, 33, of Madison, Wis., was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging six counts of identity theft, fifth-degree theft and failure to appear in court.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 33, of 280 W. 17th St., No. 26, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on charges of three counts of assault on a peace officer, first-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Brimeyer assaulted Officer Gary Pape and Officer Jake Humpal. No injuries were reported.
- Jewell W. Barber, 37, of 895 Lowell St., was arrested at about 5:05 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Barber assaulted Chenavia P. Conley, 35, at their residence a short time earlier.
- Amanda L. Koopman, 33, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape. Court documents state that she failed to return to a state correctional facility as part of a work-release program on July 25.
- Dakota M. Puccio, 25, of 131 E. 13th St., No. 2, was arrested at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 13th Street on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Puccio assaulted Majidah M. Puccio, 25, at their residence in the presence of their 2-year-old child.
- Zachary D. Hinkel, 31, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Saturday on Dodge Street near the intersection with University Park Drive on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated and two counts of neglect of a dependent person.
- David J. Kenniker Jr., 32, of 521 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment and violation of a protective order. Court documents state that Kenniker assaulted Skye L. Kenniker, 28, at their residence in the presence of their children, ages 8 and 2.
- Daniel J. Scott, 62, of 2119 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of a cellphone, prescription drugs, jewelry and other items worth a total of $2,230 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday from his residence.
- Lalita B. Duckins, 42, of 111 W. 23rd St., reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $6,000 at about 4:15 p.m. Monday from her residence.
- Roshonda P. Franklin, 26, of Bernard, Iowa, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a television valued at $450 and other items worth a total of $1,400 at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday from her residence.