Every time his team scored a point in volleyball, JJ Gentry let out an excited yell.
JJ, 10, of Dubuque, was one of about 20 kids playing volleyball, play-fighting with pool noodles and coloring animal masks Thursday at Allison-Henderson Park in Dubuque.
The activities were part of the city Leisure Services Department’s playground explorations program, which provides activities in which children can participate throughout the summer. This week, the program includes a series of Olympics-themed activities — complete with teams competing for points — to coincide with the Tokyo games.
JJ said he was competing as part of Team USA at Allison-Henderson Park. He had played several games throughout the week but said dodgeball had been his favorite so far.
“Because I’m in baseball, I just like throwing things and catching things,” JJ said.
Brian Feldott, recreation supervisor with the Leisure Services Department, said this year’s playground explorations program has seen between 450 and 500 different children participate in activities so far, with an average of 180 kids coming out each week.
The program runs until at least Aug. 6. Activities last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Allison-Henderson, Flora and Comiskey parks, which Feldott noted were the most popular sites. Jackson and Murphy parks have activities in the mornings, while the parks at Marshall and Hoover elementary schools have activities in the afternoons.
“Our numbers are up a little this summer,” Feldott said. “We have more parks offered this summer, too. … I think families are much more willing to come out to parks and get their kids involved in Leisure Services programs again (after COVID-19).”
He noted that free meals also are provided to children as part of the program through a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
Landon Raap, 10, of Asbury, Iowa, said he has been having fun during the summer program, meeting new friends and catching up with ones he met through the program last year.
He also noted that his team, Team Canada, was in the lead for Olympics week at Allison-Henderson Park.
“My favorites were dodgeball and the slip n’ slide,” Landon said. “In dodgeball, it’s team versus team, and on the slip n’ slide, I can go super fast on it.”
Landon’s sister, Karson Raap, 10, also said she was enjoying the activities.
“We’ve been doing a lot of water stuff, since it’s been so hot,” she said.
However, Karson lauded frozen treats as the highlight of the week.
“(My favorite part was) getting popsicles!” she exclaimed.