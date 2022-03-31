CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade leaders have a new interim city administrator.
City Council members voted earlier this week to hire Lisa Kotter, of Pleasant Valley, to take on the interim role.
Council members approved a six-month contract with Kotter, who will be paid $1,440 per week with a four-day workweek. After three months, both parties will decide if Kotter should stay in the role permanently or if city leaders should search for a different, permanent city administrator while Kotter serves the remainder of her contract.
“I’m glad to be here, and I look forward to working with the mayor, council and community and continuing the good things that Cascade has going on,” Kotter said Wednesday.
Officials have been looking for a permanent solution since City Administrator Deanna McCusker resigned in January to take the same job in Washington, Iowa. Chris Ball had served as interim administrator since that time, but he recently was named the executive director of the Des Moines County Regional Solid Waste Commission.
“With (Kotter), I think it’ll be a seamless transition just because of her experience level and everything,” said Mayor Steven Knepper.
Kotter grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., and has been a city administrator since 1995. She started her career in Wisconsin before moving to the Quad Cities. This will be her first time working in the Dubuque area.
“I’ve worked in communities about the same size as Cascade and a few that are a little bit bigger, but I have a career of municipal management,” she said.
Before coming to Cascade, Kotter was city administrator in Eldridge, where she worked for 18 months before being terminated.
Eldridge City Council members voted in September to end Kotter’s employment after a report found that she created a hostile work environment, though Kotter disputed the report’s conclusion and asked Iowa District Court of Scott County to nullify the council’s vote to terminate her, according to the Quad-City Times. That court case is ongoing.
Asked about her termination, Kotter said it was “a difficult situation” and that she didn’t want to comment on it. She did note that while she is working to resolve the lawsuit, she does not seek to return to her position in Eldridge.
“It was just a challenging position,” she said. “I would leave it at that.”
Knepper said Kotter’s termination didn’t really come up in the interview process because it didn’t involve the city. He said council members were impressed by Kotter’s energy and experience.
“Just visiting with her, you had a really good feel for what she has the ability to do, and she’s just very, very organized, and she’s just able to hit the ground running, I think,” he said.
City leaders said earlier this month that they had received five applications for a permanent city administrator role. Knepper said the person to whom council members offered the job turned it down because he felt he needed to gain more experience.
Kotter said she sees Cascade as a great small community with dedicated elected officials. She also appreciates the city’s mix of residential, commercial and industrial development and noted that she enjoys working on economic development projects.
“I look forward to meeting everyone,” Kotter said. “My door is open, and if people need anything, they are certainly welcome to contact me.”