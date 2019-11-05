Midwest Medical Center in Galena will hold its annual tree of love fundraiser again this year.
Starting today, ornaments will be available for purchase in the hospital gift shop. Those purchased will be hung on the hospital’s tree, which will be lit for the first time this season on Dec. 11.
Each ornament is specially decorated, and often they are purchased to commemorate a loved one, according to a press release. A sign with all of the names of those being remembered will be placed in the hospital lobby.
Ornament prices range from $10 to $30. Donations also are welcomed.
The event in December will feature musical performances from local artists, along with light refreshments.
All proceeds from the fundraiser go to Midwest Medical Center.