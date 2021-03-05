A fourth Dubuque man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in an August ambush shooting.
Cardaro T. Moon, 29, 419 Loras Blvd., No. 1, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with damage and carrying weapons.
Court documents state that police responded to a shooting at about 10:10 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
A review of traffic camera footage showed that two vehicles -- a large sport utility vehicle and a car -- boxed in a third vehicle that had been traveling north in the 2200 block of Washington.
“The front passenger door of the (SUV) opens and a subject from the (SUV) fires multiple rounds at the (boxed-in vehicle),” state the court documents. “(That vehicle) maneuvers around the (SUV), strikes a street sign and flees the area.”
Documents state that police later found it unoccupied in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace “with multiple bullet holes/impacts," though no injuries were reported.
Court documents indicate that Javarise J. Jackson, 25, of Dubuque, was the shooter who jumped out of the SUV, and Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 27, and Moon also were in that vehicle, while the car that helped box in the other vehicle was driven by Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 25, of Dubuque, who is a brother of Massey-Phillips.
Prior to the shooting, Jackson and Massey-Phillips met with Massey-Beavers in Comiskey Park to coordinate the ambush, investigators reported. Moon also was at the park and left with Massey-Beavers.
Jackson, Massey-Phillips and Massey-Beavers also each are charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and carrying weapons. Massey-Phillips also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.